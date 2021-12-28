Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc Buys New Holdings in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc bought a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,440 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Exact Sciences by 59.8% during the 2nd quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 52,133 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,481,000 after acquiring an additional 19,500 shares during the period. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Exact Sciences by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,735 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Exact Sciences by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 890,893 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $110,747,000 after purchasing an additional 23,216 shares during the last quarter. Soros Capital Management LLC raised its position in Exact Sciences by 355.7% during the 2nd quarter. Soros Capital Management LLC now owns 39,790 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,946,000 after purchasing an additional 31,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC raised its position in Exact Sciences by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 10,178 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $971,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Exact Sciences stock opened at $74.54 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $87.40 and its 200 day moving average is $100.50. Exact Sciences Co. has a 1 year low of $73.41 and a 1 year high of $159.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The medical research company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $456.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $429.04 million. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 11.53% and a negative net margin of 46.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.36) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Exact Sciences Co. will post -3.16 EPS for the current year.

EXAS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Exact Sciences from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Exact Sciences from $125.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Exact Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Exact Sciences from $144.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered Exact Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Exact Sciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.64.

In other Exact Sciences news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 17,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total transaction of $1,599,183.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 16,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.88, for a total transaction of $1,588,637.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About Exact Sciences

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company, which focuses on the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer. It developed Cologuard, a screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. The company was founded on February 10, 1995 and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

