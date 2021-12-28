Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc Has $2.39 Million Position in TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT)

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc lifted its holdings in shares of TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the quarter. TechTarget makes up about 1.8% of Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc’s holdings in TechTarget were worth $2,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of TechTarget by 62.9% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 443 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of TechTarget by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,109 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of TechTarget by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,375 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of TechTarget by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 22,399 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,736,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of TechTarget by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,263 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TTGT. KeyCorp lifted their price target on TechTarget from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on TechTarget from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on TechTarget from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut TechTarget from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.44.

Shares of NASDAQ TTGT opened at $97.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 146.19 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $96.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.26. TechTarget, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.90 and a fifty-two week high of $111.44.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $69.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.82 million. TechTarget had a return on equity of 20.50% and a net margin of 8.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that TechTarget, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael Cotoia sold 33,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total transaction of $3,398,670.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Greg Strakosch sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $1,070,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 137,729 shares of company stock valued at $13,776,066 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.45% of the company’s stock.

TechTarget, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics and software solutions for purchase intent-driven marketing and sales data which delivers business impact for business-to-business companies. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. Its solutions include tech marketing, ABM, tech sales, and intent-driven services.

