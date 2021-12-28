Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc Makes New $474,000 Investment in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc acquired a new position in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $474,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Conagra Brands by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,659,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,024,889,000 after purchasing an additional 258,706 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Conagra Brands by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,462,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,362,875,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553,583 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Conagra Brands by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,819,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,776,000 after purchasing an additional 712,405 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Conagra Brands by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,750,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Conagra Brands by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,517,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,010,000 after purchasing an additional 22,650 shares during the last quarter. 83.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Monday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Conagra Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised Conagra Brands from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

CAG opened at $33.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.58. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.44 and a 1-year high of $39.09.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 6th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 10.80%. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. Research analysts expect that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a $0.3125 dividend. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.40%.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks; Refrigerated and Frozen; International; and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

