Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc Makes New Investment in Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW)

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc purchased a new position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 23,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 23.8% in the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 61,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 11,921 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 16.7% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 72,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,000 after purchasing an additional 10,324 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 65.3% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater in the third quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 33.3% in the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 6.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Sibanye Stillwater in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Sibanye Stillwater from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Shares of NYSE:SBSW opened at $12.80 on Tuesday. Sibanye Stillwater Limited has a 1 year low of $11.15 and a 1 year high of $20.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.82.

Sibanye Stillwater Profile

Sibanye Stillwater Ltd. engages in the provision of precious metals mining services. Its portfolio includes the platinum group metal (PGM) operations in the United States, South Africa, and Zimbabwe; gold operations and projects in South Africa; and copper, gold and PGM exploration properties in North and South America.

