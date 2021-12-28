Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Shares Bought by Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 439.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,728 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,110 shares during the quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $1,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in YUM. Palladium Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 5,097 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 2,209 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 26,330 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,029,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 2,126 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.42.

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,409 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total transaction of $177,801.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.90, for a total transaction of $177,644.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,934 shares of company stock worth $1,390,135. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE YUM traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $138.08. The company had a trading volume of 3,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,554,909. The stock has a market cap of $40.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.06. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.18 and a fifty-two week high of $138.03.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.14. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 24.50% and a negative return on equity of 17.76%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.54%.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment comprises of all operations of the KFC concept.

