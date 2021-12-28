Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) Stake Decreased by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) by 8.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,044 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Yum China were worth $2,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in YUMC. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum China during the third quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Yum China by 13.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 50,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,352,000 after purchasing an additional 6,123 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Yum China by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Yum China by 67.4% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 313,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,743,000 after purchasing an additional 126,128 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum China in the 2nd quarter worth $441,000. 81.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of YUMC stock opened at $48.20 on Tuesday. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.91 and a fifty-two week high of $69.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.01. The firm has a market cap of $20.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.30, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.79.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.04). Yum China had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 6.78%. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is 31.17%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on YUMC. TheStreet lowered Yum China from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Macquarie lowered Yum China from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $52.90 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Yum China currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.77.

In other news, insider Aiken Yuen sold 1,480 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.99, for a total transaction of $81,385.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

