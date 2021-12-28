Zacks: Analysts Anticipate American Express (NYSE:AXP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $11.42 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that American Express (NYSE:AXP) will post sales of $11.42 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Fourteen analysts have made estimates for American Express’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $11.76 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $11.14 billion. American Express posted sales of $9.35 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 22.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Express will report full year sales of $41.67 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $41.37 billion to $42.26 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $47.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $45.96 billion to $48.78 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow American Express.

Get American Express alerts:

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.55 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 28.48% and a net margin of 19.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AXP shares. Oppenheimer increased their target price on American Express from $193.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on American Express from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Stephens raised their price objective on American Express from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on American Express in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.78.

AXP opened at $164.39 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $170.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.18, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. American Express has a one year low of $112.10 and a one year high of $189.03.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.97%.

In related news, insider Anna Marrs sold 26,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.22, for a total value of $4,467,814.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. grew its position in American Express by 111.1% in the third quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 190 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 99.0% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 201 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 86.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

Further Reading: Trading Halts Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Express (AXP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.