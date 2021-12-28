Zacks: Analysts Anticipate American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) to Post -$0.28 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) will announce earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for American Well’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.29) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.27). The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Well will report full year earnings of ($0.79) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.81) to ($0.77). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.75) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.82) to ($0.70). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover American Well.

Get American Well alerts:

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $62.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.37 million. American Well had a negative return on equity of 14.47% and a negative net margin of 74.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.92) earnings per share.

AMWL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on American Well in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on American Well in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on American Well in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on American Well from $13.50 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on American Well from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Well currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.47.

In other American Well news, COO Kurt Knight sold 25,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.19, for a total transaction of $160,011.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ido Schoenberg sold 269,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.32, for a total value of $1,701,533.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 508,855 shares of company stock worth $3,511,858. 14.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of American Well by 234.4% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 207,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,612,000 after acquiring an additional 145,550 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of American Well in the 2nd quarter worth about $621,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in American Well in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,101,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in American Well by 228.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 103,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 72,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new position in American Well in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,443,000. 40.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE AMWL traded up $0.12 on Tuesday, reaching $6.29. The company had a trading volume of 40,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,970,755. American Well has a 52 week low of $5.67 and a 52 week high of $43.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.50 and its 200-day moving average is $9.78.

About American Well

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum care; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; and menopause care.

See Also: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Well (AMWL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for American Well Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Well and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.