Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.74 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) to announce earnings of $0.74 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Antero Resources’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.52 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.93. Antero Resources posted earnings of ($0.03) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2,566.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Antero Resources will report full-year earnings of $1.70 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.87. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.19 to $4.23. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Antero Resources.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $534.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Antero Resources had a positive return on equity of 4.50% and a negative net margin of 28.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AR. Benchmark began coverage on Antero Resources in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Antero Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Mizuho upgraded Antero Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Antero Resources from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Antero Resources from $19.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.15.

In related news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 176,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total transaction of $3,258,569.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 179,027 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.46, for a total value of $3,304,838.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 357,739 shares of company stock worth $6,602,528 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 9.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AR. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Antero Resources by 6,962,882.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,641,527 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $250,122,000 after purchasing an additional 16,641,288 shares during the period. Slate Path Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Antero Resources during the second quarter worth $47,645,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Antero Resources by 23.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,405,981 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $171,427,000 after acquiring an additional 2,190,243 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Antero Resources in the second quarter worth $27,041,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Antero Resources by 7.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,218,324 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $333,941,000 after buying an additional 1,555,942 shares in the last quarter. 73.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AR stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.77. The company had a trading volume of 3,473,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,351,390. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.43. Antero Resources has a 52 week low of $5.13 and a 52 week high of $21.99.

Antero Resources Company Profile

Antero Resources Corp. is an independent oil and natural gas company. It engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, NGLs, and oil. The firm focuses on marketing and utilization of excess firm transportation capacity, and equity method investment in Antero Midstream Corporation.

