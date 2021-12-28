Zacks: Analysts Anticipate ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.03 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN) to report sales of $1.03 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for ASGN’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.02 billion and the highest is $1.05 billion. ASGN posted sales of $1.01 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that ASGN will report full year sales of $3.99 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.98 billion to $4.00 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $4.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.25 billion to $4.41 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover ASGN.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. ASGN had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 9.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.27 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on ASGN from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ASGN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on ASGN from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ASGN has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.60.

In related news, Director Edwin A. Sheridan sold 25,000 shares of ASGN stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.62, for a total transaction of $3,115,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Edward L. Pierce sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.25, for a total transaction of $3,847,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,500 shares of company stock worth $8,962,755 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ASGN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ASGN by 119.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 5,974 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in ASGN by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 11,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ASGN by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its stake in shares of ASGN by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 274,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,600,000 after purchasing an additional 34,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ASGN by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 51,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,944,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. 93.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ASGN opened at $124.19 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.47 and a beta of 2.05. ASGN has a 1 year low of $79.99 and a 1 year high of $131.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $123.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.41.

ASGN Company Profile

ASGN, Inc engages in the provision of information technology and professional services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering, and life sciences fields in the commercial and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Apex, Oxford, and ECS. The Apex segment offers technical, scientific, digital, and creative services and solutions to Fortune 1000 and mid-market clients.

