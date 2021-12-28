Zacks: Analysts Expect Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $90.40 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) will report sales of $90.40 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Ambarella’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $90.00 million to $91.19 million. Ambarella posted sales of $62.14 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Ambarella will report full-year sales of $331.93 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $331.40 million to $332.81 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $394.85 million, with estimates ranging from $389.50 million to $404.18 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Ambarella.

Get Ambarella alerts:

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $92.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.35 million. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 5.92% and a negative net margin of 9.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.49) EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AMBA. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Ambarella from $115.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $170.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Colliers Securities upped their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $135.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Sunday, December 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.21.

Shares of Ambarella stock traded down $5.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $203.75. 6,279 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,087,049. Ambarella has a fifty-two week low of $82.59 and a fifty-two week high of $227.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -252.29 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $191.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.22.

In other Ambarella news, CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 4,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.69, for a total value of $857,855.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Jeffrey Richardson sold 8,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total transaction of $1,739,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,866 shares of company stock worth $9,234,369. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 93.1% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Ambarella in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ambarella in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ambarella in the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 60.1% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 735 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

About Ambarella

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ambarella (AMBA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ambarella Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambarella and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.