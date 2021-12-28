Zacks: Analysts Expect Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) Will Announce Earnings of -$2.41 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($2.41) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Arena Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($2.52) and the highest estimate coming in at ($2.32). Arena Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($2.10) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 14.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Arena Pharmaceuticals.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.53) by ($0.68). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.69) earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup downgraded Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $101.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut Arena Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $98.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “market outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.29.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARNA. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,620,469 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $383,317,000 after acquiring an additional 29,444 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,608,010 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $382,466,000 after acquiring an additional 61,393 shares during the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,075,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $277,915,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,869,962 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $127,531,000 after acquiring an additional 121,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 52.9% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,425,210 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $84,871,000 after acquiring an additional 493,034 shares during the last quarter. 91.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ARNA traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $92.67. The stock had a trading volume of 1,271,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 621,155. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 14.82 and a current ratio of 14.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.36. Arena Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $45.50 and a 1-year high of $94.08.

About Arena Pharmaceuticals

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel drugs that target G protien-coupled receptors. It offers drugs for treatment in the field of cardiovascular, central nervous system, inflammatory, and metabolic diseases.

