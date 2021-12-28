Zacks: Analysts Expect BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.82 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) will report $1.82 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for BRP’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.85 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.78 billion. BRP posted sales of $1.39 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BRP will report full-year sales of $5.94 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.91 billion to $6.00 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $6.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.85 billion to $7.06 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for BRP.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.54. BRP had a net margin of 11.90% and a negative return on equity of 223.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share.

Several research firms have weighed in on DOOO. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of BRP from C$125.00 to C$150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BRP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of BRP from C$120.00 to C$140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. CIBC increased their target price on shares of BRP from C$134.00 to C$135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of BRP from C$125.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.43.

DOOO opened at $85.07 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.69. BRP has a 1-year low of $63.54 and a 1-year high of $102.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 2.74.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.102 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. BRP’s payout ratio is currently 5.34%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in BRP during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in BRP during the second quarter worth about $47,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in BRP during the second quarter worth about $69,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in BRP during the third quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in BRP by 30.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.04% of the company’s stock.

BRP Company Profile

BRP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, distribution, and marketing of power sports vehicles and marine products. The firm operates through the Powersports and Marine segments. The Powersports segment includes Year-Round Products, Seasonal Products and Powersports PA&A and OEM Engines.

