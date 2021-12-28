Zacks: Analysts Expect Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Will Announce Earnings of $2.06 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) will post $2.06 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Cleveland-Cliffs’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.09 and the lowest is $2.03. Cleveland-Cliffs reported earnings of $0.24 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 758.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs will report full-year earnings of $5.74 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.67 to $5.83. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $5.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $7.12. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Cleveland-Cliffs.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The mining company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.63 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 75.62% and a net margin of 12.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 264.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CLF. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.50 to $23.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th.Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.75.

In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, CFO Celso L. Goncalves, Jr. bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.18 per share, for a total transaction of $105,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Keith Koci bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.83 per share, for a total transaction of $218,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 80,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,613,400 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 8.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,116,235 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $174,986,000 after purchasing an additional 661,148 shares during the last quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L raised its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 7,518,454 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $148,941,000 after acquiring an additional 839,360 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 41.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,830,455 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $125,705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712,464 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 114.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,507,588 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $118,744,000 after acquiring an additional 2,937,698 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 56.9% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,686,297 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $78,761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336,318 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLF opened at $20.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.34 billion, a PE ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 2.20. Cleveland-Cliffs has a 12 month low of $12.77 and a 12 month high of $26.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

