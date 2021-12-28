Zacks: Analysts Expect Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS) Will Post Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS) to report $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.44 and the lowest is $0.40. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación reported earnings per share of $0.43 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación will report full-year earnings of $1.42 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.44. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.66. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $631.00 million for the quarter. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 128.51%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on VLRS shares. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.30.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,595 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Renaissance Group LLC grew its holdings in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 48,165 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 2,782 shares in the last quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd grew its holdings in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd now owns 38,673 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $843,000 after acquiring an additional 3,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the 2nd quarter worth about $76,000. 49.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $17.90. The stock had a trading volume of 13,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 539,837. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 2.67. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación has a 52 week low of $10.62 and a 52 week high of $23.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.36.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Company Profile

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation and related services. It also offers cargo services. The company was founded by Roberto Jose Kriete Avila and Carlos Mendoza Valencia on October 27, 2005 and is headquartered in Mexico City.

