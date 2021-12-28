Zacks: Analysts Expect Enfusion Inc (NYSE:ENFN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Enfusion Inc (NYSE:ENFN) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.03 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Enfusion’s earnings. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, December 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enfusion will report full year earnings of $0.13 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.13. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.29. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Enfusion.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Enfusion from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Enfusion in a report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on Enfusion in a report on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Bank of America began coverage on Enfusion in a report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Enfusion from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.20.

Enfusion stock opened at $19.60 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.07. Enfusion has a 1-year low of $17.34 and a 1-year high of $23.21.

In other Enfusion news, major shareholder Hillhouse Investment Managemen sold 647,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.89, for a total transaction of $10,294,527.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Roy Luo purchased 1,261,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $21,447,098.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Enfusion Company Profile

Enfusion Inc is a provider of cloud-based investment management software and services. Through its software, analytics and middle/back-office managed services, it creates enterprise-wide cultures of real-time, data-driven intelligence, boosting agility and powering growth. Enfusion Inc is based in NEW YORK.

