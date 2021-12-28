Zacks: Analysts Expect IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX) will report earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for IRIDEX’s earnings. IRIDEX posted earnings of ($0.01) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1,000%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 28th.

On average, analysts expect that IRIDEX will report full year earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to ($0.29). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.30) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.35) to ($0.25). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow IRIDEX.

IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.90 million. IRIDEX had a negative net margin of 5.81% and a negative return on equity of 25.04%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of IRIDEX from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IRIX. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in IRIDEX during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IRIDEX in the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of IRIDEX in the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of IRIDEX in the second quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of IRIDEX in the second quarter valued at approximately $123,000. 26.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IRIDEX stock opened at $6.11 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.12. IRIDEX has a one year low of $1.94 and a one year high of $9.71.

About IRIDEX

IRIDEX Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing medical systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation for the ophthalmology market. Its products include lasers, laser delivery and glaucoma devices, retinal surgical instruments, veterinary, and ENT. The company was founded by Eduardo Arias, Theodore A.

