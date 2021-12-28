Zacks: Analysts Expect Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) to Post $0.52 EPS

Brokerages expect Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) to post $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Tupperware Brands’ earnings. Tupperware Brands reported earnings of $0.14 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 271.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Tupperware Brands will report full-year earnings of $3.50 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.18 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Tupperware Brands.

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $376.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.70 million. Tupperware Brands had a negative return on equity of 95.26% and a net margin of 0.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS.

TUP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Tupperware Brands from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Tupperware Brands from $41.50 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tupperware Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tupperware Brands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Tupperware Brands by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 62,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 8,076 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Tupperware Brands by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 557,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,783,000 after buying an additional 5,565 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Tupperware Brands by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 86,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 7,310 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tupperware Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $695,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tupperware Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,043,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

TUP stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.01. The stock had a trading volume of 425,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 854,583. The firm has a market cap of $733.69 million, a PE ratio of 50.57 and a beta of 2.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.84. Tupperware Brands has a 12-month low of $13.28 and a 12-month high of $38.59.

Tupperware Brands Company Profile

Tupperware Brands Corp. operates as a direct-to-consumer marketer of products across multiple brands and categories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, Asia Pacific, North America and South America. product brands and categories include design-centric preparation, storage and serving solutions for the kitchen and home through the Tupperware brand, and beauty and personal care products through the Avroy Shlain, BeautiControl, Fuller, NaturCare, Nutrimetics and Nuvo brands.

