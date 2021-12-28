Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.05 Billion

Brokerages forecast that AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) will post sales of $3.05 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for AGCO’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.94 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.10 billion. AGCO reported sales of $2.72 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AGCO will report full year sales of $11.04 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $10.92 billion to $11.08 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $11.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.33 billion to $12.46 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow AGCO.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. AGCO had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 7.01%. AGCO’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.09 EPS.

AGCO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on AGCO from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on AGCO from $159.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $144.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on AGCO from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on AGCO from $140.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AGCO has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.64.

AGCO opened at $117.07 on Tuesday. AGCO has a one year low of $100.24 and a one year high of $158.62. The company has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.83, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.52.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. AGCO’s payout ratio is 8.08%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AGCO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AGCO by 238.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,858,000 after buying an additional 15,447 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AGCO by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AGCO by 346.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,453,000 after buying an additional 44,362 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AGCO in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $328,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of AGCO by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after buying an additional 1,247 shares during the period. 76.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AGCO Company Profile

AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America; South America; Europe and Middle East; and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.

