Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) Will Post Earnings of $1.43 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) will announce earnings of $1.43 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Essent Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.45 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.40. Essent Group reported earnings per share of $1.10 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Essent Group will report full-year earnings of $5.90 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.87 to $5.92. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $6.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.43 to $6.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Essent Group.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.49. Essent Group had a net margin of 61.29% and a return on equity of 15.57%. The company had revenue of $283.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ESNT. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Essent Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Essent Group from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Essent Group from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Essent Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Essent Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

Shares of ESNT stock opened at $44.93 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.68. The stock has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 8.07, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.34. Essent Group has a 52-week low of $39.62 and a 52-week high of $54.22.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $0.19 dividend. This is a boost from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Essent Group’s payout ratio is currently 13.64%.

In other Essent Group news, Director William Spiegel sold 3,214 shares of Essent Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.57, for a total value of $146,461.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Glanville purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $42.57 per share, for a total transaction of $42,570.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Essent Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,037,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 28,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,269,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 276.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 17,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $790,000 after buying an additional 13,180 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Essent Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $327,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 259,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,435,000 after buying an additional 74,488 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

Essent Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers mortgage insurance, reinsurance, and risk management products. The company was founded by Mark A. Casale on July 1, 2008 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

