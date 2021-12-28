Zacks: Brokerages Expect Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN) to Announce -$0.25 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN) will report earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Applied DNA Sciences’ earnings. Applied DNA Sciences posted earnings per share of ($0.62) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 59.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Applied DNA Sciences will report full-year earnings of ($0.94) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.10) to ($0.77). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.31) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Applied DNA Sciences.

Get Applied DNA Sciences alerts:

APDN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Applied DNA Sciences from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Applied DNA Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APDN. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Applied DNA Sciences by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 18,719 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 4,756 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Applied DNA Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $100,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Applied DNA Sciences by 52.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 270,629 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 92,796 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Applied DNA Sciences by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 12,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Applied DNA Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $279,000. 6.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ APDN traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $4.58. 165,334 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 906,249. Applied DNA Sciences has a 1 year low of $4.52 and a 1 year high of $13.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.66.

About Applied DNA Sciences

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc engages in the developing and marketing DNA-based technology solutions utilizing LinearDNA, large-scale polymerase chain reaction (PCR) based manufacturing platform. Its proprietary platform produces large quantities of DNA for use in nucleic acid-based in vitro diagnostics and preclinical nucleic-acid based drug development and manufacturing markets (Biotherapeutic Contract Research and Manufacturing) and for supply chain security, anti-counterfeiting and anti-theft technology purposes.

Featured Story: What causes a recession?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Applied DNA Sciences (APDN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Applied DNA Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied DNA Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.