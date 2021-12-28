Zacks: Brokerages Expect e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) to Announce $0.15 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) will post earnings of $0.15 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for e.l.f. Beauty’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.17 and the lowest is $0.12. e.l.f. Beauty reported earnings per share of $0.22 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 31.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty will report full-year earnings of $0.71 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $0.74. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.87. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow e.l.f. Beauty.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $91.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.36 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 4.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ELF shares. DA Davidson lifted their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup lifted their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered e.l.f. Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James lifted their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered e.l.f. Beauty from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.22.

Shares of ELF stock traded up $0.52 on Monday, hitting $32.14. The stock had a trading volume of 279,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 587,668. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.55. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 94.53 and a beta of 2.01. e.l.f. Beauty has a one year low of $21.15 and a one year high of $33.38.

In other news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 95,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total transaction of $3,018,218.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott Milsten sold 5,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.83, for a total value of $166,420.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 284,992 shares of company stock valued at $9,232,196 over the last three months. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 767.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intrust Bank NA purchased a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. 87.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cosmetic and skin-care product. It operates through the U.S and International geographical segments. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers, and international business channels. Its product portfolio includes eyes, lips, face, kits, tools, and skin care categories.

