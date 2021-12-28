Zacks: Brokerages Expect F-star Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSTX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $11.78 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that F-star Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSTX) will announce sales of $11.78 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for F-star Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $330,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $17.50 million. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that F-star Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $10.75 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.67 million to $21.20 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $10.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover F-star Therapeutics.

F-star Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FSTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $0.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.18 million.

Several research firms have commented on FSTX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of F-star Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered their price objective on shares of F-star Therapeutics from $27.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of F-star Therapeutics from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of F-star Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of F-star Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, F-star Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.43.

FSTX stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $4.95. The stock had a trading volume of 471 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,777. The company has a quick ratio of 8.62, a current ratio of 8.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. F-star Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $4.47 and a 12-month high of $15.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.72.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in F-star Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $114,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of F-star Therapeutics by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 145,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 15,152 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of F-star Therapeutics by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 177,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 2,513 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of F-star Therapeutics by 71.6% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 79,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 33,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of F-star Therapeutics by 65.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.92% of the company’s stock.

F-star Therapeutics Company Profile

F-star Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. It focuses on transforming the lives of patients with cancer through the development of tetravalent mAb2 bispecific antibodies. The firm’s product candidate, FS118, simultaneously targets two immune checkpoint receptors, LAG-3 and PD-L1, to directly address known tumor evasion pathways.

