Zacks: Brokerages Expect Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.38 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Maravai LifeSciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.43. Maravai LifeSciences reported earnings of $0.13 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 192.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Maravai LifeSciences will report full year earnings of $1.51 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.49 to $1.52. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.46 to $1.64. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Maravai LifeSciences.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. Maravai LifeSciences had a return on equity of 109.36% and a net margin of 22.69%. The firm had revenue of $204.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.68 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Maravai LifeSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, November 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.80.

Shares of NASDAQ MRVI opened at $42.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.46 and a 200-day moving average of $44.64. The company has a current ratio of 6.01, a quick ratio of 5.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Maravai LifeSciences has a 12 month low of $25.32 and a 12 month high of $63.55.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRVI. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Maravai LifeSciences by 545.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Maravai LifeSciences by 171.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Maravai LifeSciences by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $110,000. 44.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Maravai LifeSciences Company Profile

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

