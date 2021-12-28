Zacks: Brokerages Expect SM Energy (NYSE:SM) to Post $0.82 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect SM Energy (NYSE:SM) to post earnings per share of $0.82 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for SM Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.58 to $1.23. SM Energy posted earnings of $0.02 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4,000%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that SM Energy will report full year earnings of $1.47 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $1.76. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $5.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.01 to $7.41. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow SM Energy.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The energy company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $760.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $520.81 million. SM Energy had a negative net margin of 26.52% and a positive return on equity of 5.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 170.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS.

SM has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of SM Energy from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of SM Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of SM Energy from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Cowen upgraded shares of SM Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $34.25 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of SM Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.60.

NYSE SM opened at $31.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.47 and a beta of 5.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.38. SM Energy has a one year low of $5.64 and a one year high of $38.25.

In related news, CAO Patrick A. Lytle sold 12,543 shares of SM Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.74, for a total value of $460,829.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William D. Sullivan sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.74, for a total transaction of $1,965,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,543 shares of company stock valued at $2,977,330 over the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SM. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in SM Energy by 146.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,200,029 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $58,037,000 after buying an additional 1,307,941 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in SM Energy by 1,035.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 978,464 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $25,812,000 after buying an additional 892,314 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,470,999 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $91,565,000 after purchasing an additional 847,599 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 1,700.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 792,837 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $20,915,000 after purchasing an additional 748,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,176,422 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $53,603,000 after purchasing an additional 706,525 shares in the last quarter. 81.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SM Energy Co is an independent energy company, which is engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its operations are located in Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

