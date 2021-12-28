Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $3.50 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Outokumpu Oyj is engages in the manufacturing of stainless steel. Its business area consists of Stainless Coil EMEA, Stainless Coil Americas, Stainless APAC and High Performance Stainless and Alloy. The company operates primarily in Europe, Middle East and Africa, Americas and Asia-Pacific. Outokumpu Oyj is headquartered in Espoo, Finland. “

Get Outokumpu Oyj alerts:

OUTKY has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Outokumpu Oyj from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Outokumpu Oyj from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $3.50.

Shares of OUTKY opened at $3.02 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.07 and its 200-day moving average is $3.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Outokumpu Oyj has a 12-month low of $1.70 and a 12-month high of $3.63.

Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Outokumpu Oyj had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Outokumpu Oyj will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Outokumpu Oyj

Outokumpu Oyj engages in the manufacture of stainless steel. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Americas, Long Products, and Other Operations. The Europe segment consists of coil and plate business as well as ferrochrome production. The America segment involves in producing of standard austenitic and ferritic grades as well as tailored products.

Recommended Story: What is a bull market?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Outokumpu Oyj (OUTKY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Outokumpu Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outokumpu Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.