Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) to Strong-Buy

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $98.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 6.54% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Planet Fitness have outperformed the industry so far this year. Notably, the company has been benefitting from a rise in membership sign-ups, strategic partnerships and international expansion. This along with focus on digitalization initiatives bode well. Given the growth potential on the back of changing market dynamics along with tailwinds related to the health and wellness, the company remains optimistic for a 4,000-plus domestic store opportunity over the long term. In the past 60 days, earnings estimates for current year and next year have witnessed upward revisions, indicating investors’ optimism regarding stock growth potential. However, coronavirus-related woes persist. Also, slowdown in new store developments and remodels as well as lower replacement equipment sales due to the pandemic are a concern.”

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on PLNT. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Cowen raised Planet Fitness from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Planet Fitness from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Planet Fitness from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price target on Planet Fitness from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Planet Fitness currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.33.

Planet Fitness stock opened at $91.98 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $86.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.91. Planet Fitness has a fifty-two week low of $67.89 and a fifty-two week high of $99.60. The company has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a PE ratio of 164.25, a P/E/G ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.20.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 8.51% and a negative return on equity of 9.30%. The firm had revenue of $154.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Planet Fitness will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Christopher Rondeau sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.07, for a total transaction of $14,410,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Planet Fitness by 388.6% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Planet Fitness in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Planet Fitness in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Planet Fitness by 291.9% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Planet Fitness in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

About Planet Fitness

Planet Fitness, Inc engages in the operation and franchising of fitness centers. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment includes operations related to the company’s franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

