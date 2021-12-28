Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Valens Semiconductor (NYSE:VLN) to Hold

Valens Semiconductor (NYSE:VLN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Valens Semiconductor Ltd. is a provider of connectivity solutions for the audio-video and automotive markets. Valens Semiconductor Ltd., formerly known as PTK Acquisition Corp., is based in HOD HASHARON, Israel. “

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on VLN. Citigroup started coverage on Valens Semiconductor in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Valens Semiconductor in a report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on Valens Semiconductor in a report on Monday, October 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on Valens Semiconductor in a report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital initiated coverage on Valens Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.67.

Shares of NYSE:VLN traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.95. 27,053 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 184,803. Valens Semiconductor has a one year low of $6.12 and a one year high of $12.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.88.

Valens Semiconductor (NYSE:VLN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $19.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Valens Semiconductor will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valens Semiconductor during the third quarter worth about $172,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valens Semiconductor during the third quarter worth about $318,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valens Semiconductor during the third quarter worth about $366,000. Omni Partners US LLC purchased a new position in Valens Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $740,000. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new position in Valens Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,849,000.

