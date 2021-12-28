Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the thirty brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $120.21.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Zillow Group from $195.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Benchmark cut their target price on Zillow Group from $200.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wedbush lowered Zillow Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $153.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. JMP Securities lowered Zillow Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Zillow Group from $150.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Zillow Group stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $61.11. 3,041 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 833,405. Zillow Group has a one year low of $52.31 and a one year high of $212.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $67.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.53. The company has a market cap of $15.57 billion, a PE ratio of -69.63 and a beta of 1.42.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($1.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($1.09). Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 3.07% and a negative net margin of 4.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. On average, analysts expect that Zillow Group will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Zillow Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 44.0% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 965 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. 20.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

