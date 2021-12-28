Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Bought by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 203,723 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,785 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $39,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in Zoetis by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,347,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,605,582,000 after buying an additional 365,590 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 5.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,542,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,337,506,000 after purchasing an additional 663,137 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 2.8% in the second quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 11,907,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,219,130,000 after purchasing an additional 320,158 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 0.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,154,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,892,467,000 after purchasing an additional 92,590 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 9.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,312,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,544,817,000 after purchasing an additional 726,900 shares during the period. 89.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Zoetis alerts:

In other news, EVP Roman Trawicki sold 4,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.14, for a total value of $873,047.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 1,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.70, for a total value of $317,835.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,334 shares of company stock worth $10,028,929. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZTS stock opened at $246.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $116.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $222.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $207.19. The company has a current ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $141.41 and a 12-month high of $246.72.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 52.17% and a net margin of 26.02%. Zoetis’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. This is an increase from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.10%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Zoetis from $184.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Barclays increased their price objective on Zoetis from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Zoetis in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $264.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.10.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

Featured Article: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.