ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Shares Bought by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) by 92.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 820,827 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 393,986 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies were worth $42,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $223,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 1,506.9% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 108,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,635,000 after acquiring an additional 101,291 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,656,000. Advisory Resource Group acquired a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $329,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 77.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,900,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269,230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.99% of the company’s stock.

In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, Director Keith Enright sold 555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total value of $41,580.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Todd Crockett sold 1,612,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.15, for a total transaction of $113,120,172.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,022,644 shares of company stock valued at $1,240,451,169. Insiders own 24.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZI opened at $66.82 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.86 and a fifty-two week high of $79.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.11. The company has a market cap of $26.17 billion, a PE ratio of 1,113.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.25.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. ZoomInfo Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.39% and a positive return on equity of 9.58%. The business had revenue of $197.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ZI shares. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Truist lifted their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ZoomInfo Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.11.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

