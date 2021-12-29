$0.03 Earnings Per Share Expected for Paycor HCM Inc (NASDAQ:PYCR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Paycor HCM Inc (NASDAQ:PYCR) will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Paycor HCM’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.07 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.02. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Paycor HCM will report full-year earnings of $0.16 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.28. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.39. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Paycor HCM.

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $92.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.54 million.

Several brokerages have commented on PYCR. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Paycor HCM from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Paycor HCM from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Paycor HCM in a report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Paycor HCM from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Paycor HCM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paycor HCM presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.54.

In other news, major shareholder Aggregator Lp Pride sold 1,791,751 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.80, for a total value of $55,185,930.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott David Miller purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.94 per share, with a total value of $72,350.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new stake in Paycor HCM during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,564,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Paycor HCM during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $138,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Paycor HCM during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in Paycor HCM during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Commerce Bank acquired a new position in Paycor HCM during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $287,000. 0.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PYCR opened at $29.01 on Friday. Paycor HCM has a one year low of $24.00 and a one year high of $39.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.15.

Paycor HCM Company Profile

Paycor HCM Inc creates Human Capital Management software. Paycor HCM Inc is based in CINCINNATI.

