$0.03 Earnings Per Share Expected for Paycor HCM Inc (NASDAQ:PYCR) This Quarter

Posted by on Dec 29th, 2021

Brokerages expect that Paycor HCM Inc (NASDAQ:PYCR) will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Paycor HCM’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.07 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.02. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Paycor HCM will report full-year earnings of $0.16 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.28. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.39. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Paycor HCM.

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $92.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.54 million.

Several brokerages have commented on PYCR. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Paycor HCM from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Paycor HCM from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Paycor HCM in a report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Paycor HCM from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Paycor HCM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paycor HCM presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.54.

In other news, major shareholder Aggregator Lp Pride sold 1,791,751 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.80, for a total value of $55,185,930.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott David Miller purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.94 per share, with a total value of $72,350.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new stake in Paycor HCM during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,564,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Paycor HCM during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $138,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Paycor HCM during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in Paycor HCM during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Commerce Bank acquired a new position in Paycor HCM during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $287,000. 0.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PYCR opened at $29.01 on Friday. Paycor HCM has a one year low of $24.00 and a one year high of $39.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.15.

Paycor HCM Company Profile

Paycor HCM Inc creates Human Capital Management software. Paycor HCM Inc is based in CINCINNATI.

Read More: How dollar cost averaging works

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Paycor HCM (PYCR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR)

Receive News & Ratings for Paycor HCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycor HCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.