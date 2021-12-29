$0.09 EPS Expected for Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) will announce earnings of $0.09 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Endeavour Silver’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.14 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.06. Endeavour Silver posted earnings per share of $0.13 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 30.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Endeavour Silver will report full-year earnings of $0.16 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.16. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.56. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Endeavour Silver.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The mining company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $34.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.63 million. Endeavour Silver had a net margin of 19.34% and a return on equity of 5.55%.

EXK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Roth Capital dropped their price target on shares of Endeavour Silver from $6.50 to $6.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$8.25 to C$8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Endeavour Silver from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$5.25 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Endeavour Silver presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.98.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EXK. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Endeavour Silver by 28.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,082 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Endeavour Silver by 22.7% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 16,016 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 2,961 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Endeavour Silver during the second quarter worth about $99,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new position in Endeavour Silver during the third quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Creative Planning grew its position in Endeavour Silver by 98.1% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 26,246 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the period. 26.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Endeavour Silver stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.13. The company had a trading volume of 1,906,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,327,048. The stock has a market cap of $704.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43 and a beta of 1.44. Endeavour Silver has a 1 year low of $3.69 and a 1 year high of $7.76. The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.82 and a 200 day moving average of $4.93.

Endeavour Silver Corp. operates as a mineral company. It engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, development and exploitation of precious metal properties in Mexico and Chile. The firm’s projects include Terronera property in Jalisco, El Compas property, Guanacevi Mine in Durango, Bolanitos Mines in Guanajuato, and Parral project in Chihuahua, Mexico.

