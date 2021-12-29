$0.14 EPS Expected for Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.14 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Harmonic’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.13 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.14. Harmonic reported earnings of $0.20 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 30%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Harmonic will report full year earnings of $0.32 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.32. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.58. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Harmonic.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. Harmonic had a return on equity of 6.82% and a net margin of 1.42%. The business had revenue of $126.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. Harmonic’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HLIT. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Harmonic from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Harmonic from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Harmonic from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Harmonic from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.33.

HLIT stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 736,210. Harmonic has a 1 year low of $6.69 and a 1 year high of $12.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 199.37, a P/E/G ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.61.

In related news, SVP Neven Haltmayer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.81, for a total value of $108,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sanjay Kalra sold 91,176 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.79, for a total transaction of $983,789.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 133,692 shares of company stock valued at $1,445,338. 3.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HLIT. ARS Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Harmonic in the third quarter worth about $88,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Harmonic in the second quarter worth about $97,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Harmonic by 18.0% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,542 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares during the last quarter. Atom Investors LP bought a new stake in Harmonic in the second quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Harmonic in the second quarter worth about $124,000. 91.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Harmonic

Harmonic, Inc engages in the development and sale of video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services. It operates through the Video and Cable Access segments. The Video segment sells video processing and production and playout services to cable operators, satellite and telecommunications pay-TV service providers, and broadcast and media companies.

