$0.18 EPS Expected for Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) will post earnings of $0.18 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Casella Waste Systems’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.16 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.21. Casella Waste Systems reported earnings per share of $0.17 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Casella Waste Systems will report full year earnings of $0.88 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $0.92. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.99 to $1.27. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Casella Waste Systems.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $241.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.97 million. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share.

CWST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $79.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st.

Casella Waste Systems stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $84.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 186,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,882. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 45.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $84.45. Casella Waste Systems has a 12 month low of $53.43 and a 12 month high of $89.84.

In other Casella Waste Systems news, COO Edwin D. Johnson sold 7,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.74, for a total value of $655,344.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Edwin D. Johnson sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.18, for a total transaction of $290,994.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,685 shares of company stock worth $1,816,439 in the last quarter. 6.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. RE Advisers Corp lifted its position in Casella Waste Systems by 57.7% during the third quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Casella Waste Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Casella Waste Systems by 42.2% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in Casella Waste Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the third quarter worth $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc engages in the provision of resource management and services to residential, commercial, municipal and industrial customers, in the areas of solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling and organics services. It operates through the following segments: Eastern Region, Western Region, Recycling and Other segments.

