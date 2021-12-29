$0.24 EPS Expected for Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC) will post earnings per share of $0.24 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Magic Software Enterprises’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.26 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.21. Magic Software Enterprises posted earnings of $0.21 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, March 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Magic Software Enterprises will report full year earnings of $0.90 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.86 to $0.94. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Magic Software Enterprises.

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The software maker reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. Magic Software Enterprises had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 6.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Magic Software Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th.

Shares of MGIC opened at $21.07 on Friday. Magic Software Enterprises has a 1 year low of $14.38 and a 1 year high of $25.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 36.97 and a beta of 1.39.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Magic Software Enterprises by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 59,633 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 3,853 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at $241,000. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 346,820 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,597,000 after buying an additional 15,679 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 75,615 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after buying an additional 16,984 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. 18.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Magic Software Enterprises

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. engages in the provision of proprietary application development and business process integration platforms, vertical software solutions, and vendor of information technology (IT) outsourcing software services. It operates through Software Services and IT Professional Services segments.

