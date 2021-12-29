$0.28 Earnings Per Share Expected for SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL) will announce $0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for SFL’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.21 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.35. SFL reported earnings per share of $0.17 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 64.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that SFL will report full year earnings of $0.92 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.42. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow SFL.

SFL (NYSE:SFL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The shipping company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. SFL had a negative net margin of 17.01% and a positive return on equity of 10.85%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share.

SFL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SFL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. DNB Markets raised shares of SFL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of SFL by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,108,889 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $46,733,000 after purchasing an additional 228,448 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in SFL by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,379,360 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $45,078,000 after acquiring an additional 138,528 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in SFL by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,973,585 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $16,538,000 after acquiring an additional 33,131 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in SFL by 40.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,456,010 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $12,201,000 after acquiring an additional 421,879 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in SFL in the 2nd quarter valued at $10,380,000. 30.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SFL opened at $8.14 on Friday. SFL has a 12-month low of $5.91 and a 12-month high of $9.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -10.05 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.96.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a boost from SFL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.85%. SFL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -88.89%.

About SFL

SFL Corp. Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of vessels and offshore related assets. It also involves in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. It operate through subsidiaries located in Bermuda, Cyprus, Malta, Liberia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and the Marshall Islands. The company was founded on October 10, 2003 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

