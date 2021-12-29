$0.33 Earnings Per Share Expected for Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) to post $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Twitter’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.23 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.42. Twitter posted earnings per share of $0.38 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 13.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Twitter will report full year earnings of $0.14 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.24. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.52 to $1.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Twitter.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The social networking company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.56). Twitter had a negative return on equity of 3.21% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

TWTR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Twitter from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. UBS Group started coverage on Twitter in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America cut their target price on Twitter from $90.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Twitter in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Twitter from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.94.

NYSE:TWTR traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $42.95. The stock had a trading volume of 177,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,921,457. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a current ratio of 4.09. Twitter has a 52 week low of $41.01 and a 52 week high of $80.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.34 billion, a PE ratio of -180.41 and a beta of 0.71.

In other Twitter news, insider Michael Montano sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.90, for a total value of $188,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vijaya Gadde sold 2,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.21, for a total value of $150,945.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 96,090 shares of company stock worth $5,295,275 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of Twitter by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,619 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Twitter by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,938 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Twitter by 34.4% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,677 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Twitter by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 326,358 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $19,709,000 after purchasing an additional 58,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twitter during the 3rd quarter worth about $515,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

About Twitter

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

