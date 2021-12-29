-$0.35 Earnings Per Share Expected for Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) to post earnings of ($0.35) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Aptinyx’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.43) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.32). Aptinyx reported earnings of ($0.20) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 75%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Aptinyx will report full year earnings of ($1.17) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.25) to ($1.14). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.14) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.56) to ($0.20). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Aptinyx.

Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31). During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.24) EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on APTX. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Aptinyx in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aptinyx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Aptinyx from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.00.

In other news, CEO Norbert G. Riedel purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.23 per share, for a total transaction of $223,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Ashish Khanna purchased 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.26 per share, with a total value of $101,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 150,400 shares of company stock valued at $337,660 over the last 90 days. 7.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Aptinyx by 244.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 6,592 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aptinyx in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Aptinyx in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Aptinyx in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Aptinyx in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APTX stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.72. The stock had a trading volume of 162,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 542,314. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 21.07 and a quick ratio of 21.07. Aptinyx has a fifty-two week low of $2.06 and a fifty-two week high of $4.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.53. The firm has a market cap of $184.19 million, a PE ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 1.30.

Aptinyx Company Profile

Aptinyx Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of transformative therapies for disorders of the brain and nervous system. Its product includes NYX-2925, NYX-783, NYX-458, and the AGN-241751 program. The company was founded by Norbert G.

