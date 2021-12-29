$0.40 Earnings Per Share Expected for Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) to announce $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Kennametal’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.39 and the highest is $0.41. Kennametal posted earnings of $0.16 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 150%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Kennametal will report full-year earnings of $1.98 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.87 to $2.05. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.37 to $2.71. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Kennametal.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. Kennametal had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 5.84%. The company had revenue of $483.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. Kennametal’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently commented on KMT. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Kennametal in a report on Friday, November 19th. Bank of America upgraded Kennametal from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kennametal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Kennametal from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Kennametal from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KMT. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Kennametal by 21,317.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,411,851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405,259 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Kennametal by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,256,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $152,881,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026,963 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. acquired a new stake in Kennametal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,836,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Kennametal by 1,140.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 766,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,548,000 after acquiring an additional 705,078 shares during the period. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC lifted its position in Kennametal by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 7,626,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $273,946,000 after acquiring an additional 559,935 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE KMT opened at $36.48 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Kennametal has a 1-year low of $32.50 and a 1-year high of $43.04. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 2.06.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. Kennametal’s payout ratio is 60.15%.

Kennametal Company Profile

Kennametal, Inc engages in the development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and solutions used in metal cutting and extreme wear applications. It operates through the following segments: Metal Cutting and Infrastructure. The Metal Cutting segment develops and manufactures tooling and metal cutting products and services and offers an assortment of standard and custom metal cutting solutions to diverse end markets, including aerospace, general engineering, energy and transportation.

