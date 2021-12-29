$0.70 EPS Expected for Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) will post $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Masco’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.67 and the highest is $0.74. Masco reported earnings per share of $0.75 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Masco will report full-year earnings of $3.73 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.70 to $3.77. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.12 to $4.35. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Masco.

Get Masco alerts:

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.11. Masco had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 480.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Masco in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Masco from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Masco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Masco from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Masco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.38.

Shares of MAS traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $70.29. 26,730 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,954,946. Masco has a 1-year low of $51.97 and a 1-year high of $69.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.21. The company has a market capitalization of $17.16 billion, a PE ratio of 38.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $66.40 and a 200 day moving average of $61.56.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.37%.

In other Masco news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total value of $572,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard A. O’reagan sold 43,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.81, for a total value of $2,819,235.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 120,509 shares of company stock worth $7,747,020 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Masco by 8,366.0% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 64,765 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,815,000 after purchasing an additional 64,000 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Masco by 192.2% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 507,354 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,888,000 after purchasing an additional 333,740 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its position in shares of Masco by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 275,764 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,245,000 after purchasing an additional 14,713 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Masco by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 92,883 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,161,000 after purchasing an additional 19,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Masco during the 2nd quarter worth about $510,000. 92.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Masco

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets; plumbing fittings and valves; showerheads and hand showers; bathtubs and shower enclosures; toilets; spas, and exercise pools.

Further Reading: Mutual Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Masco (MAS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.