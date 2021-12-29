$0.80 EPS Expected for Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) to announce earnings of $0.80 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Movado Group’s earnings. Movado Group posted earnings per share of $0.84 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Movado Group will report full-year earnings of $3.41 per share for the current financial year. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Movado Group.

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.35. Movado Group had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 18.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Movado Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st.

Movado Group stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.74. 645 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 168,599. The firm has a market capitalization of $956.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.45. Movado Group has a 12 month low of $16.01 and a 12 month high of $48.66.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This is an increase from Movado Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Movado Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.04%.

In other news, CFO Sallie A. Demarsilis sold 18,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.16, for a total value of $830,208.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Efraim Grinberg sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.32, for a total transaction of $201,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,517 shares of company stock worth $3,189,191 over the last quarter. Insiders own 28.42% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Movado Group by 6.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,231,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,754,000 after purchasing an additional 73,578 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Movado Group by 0.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,120,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,253,000 after acquiring an additional 9,115 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Movado Group by 27.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 650,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,307,000 after acquiring an additional 140,629 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Movado Group by 2.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 513,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,153,000 after acquiring an additional 12,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Movado Group by 22.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 350,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,047,000 after acquiring an additional 64,358 shares in the last quarter. 63.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Movado Group

Movado Group, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of watches. It operates through Watch and Accessory Brands and Company Stores segments. The Watch and Accessory Brands segment include distribution of watches and, to a lesser extent, jewelry and other accessories, of owned and licensed brands, in addition to revenue generated from after-sales service activities and shipping.

