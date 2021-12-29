$0.81 Earnings Per Share Expected for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings per share of $0.81 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Cisco Systems’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.82 and the lowest is $0.81. Cisco Systems reported earnings of $0.79 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Cisco Systems will report full year earnings of $3.42 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.39 to $3.46. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.57 to $3.75. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Cisco Systems.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.59% and a net margin of 22.44%. The company had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CSCO shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Erste Group raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Westpark Capital started coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $70.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.94.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $63.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $267.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.93. Cisco Systems has a 52 week low of $43.35 and a 52 week high of $63.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.39 and a 200 day moving average of $56.18.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 55.02%.

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 12,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.80, for a total transaction of $697,165.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 162,959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total value of $9,036,076.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 176,149 shares of company stock valued at $9,760,545 over the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 87.8% in the second quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 494 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 143.9% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 517 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 63.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 590 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 627 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.75% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

