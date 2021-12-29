$0.82 Earnings Per Share Expected for VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.82 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for VSE’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.64 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.97. VSE posted earnings per share of $0.52 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 57.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that VSE will report full year earnings of $2.63 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.46 to $2.77. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.26 to $4.48. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow VSE.

Get VSE alerts:

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $200.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.15 million. VSE had a net margin of 1.13% and a return on equity of 7.21%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share.

VSEC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of VSE in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of VSE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of VSE from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of VSE from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of VSE from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.25.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VSEC. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in VSE by 74.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,280 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in VSE by 194.2% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,424 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in VSE by 88.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 1,267 shares during the period. Wilen Investment Management CORP. acquired a new stake in VSE during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $150,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in VSE by 101,266.7% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,041 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 3,038 shares during the period. 78.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VSEC stock traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $62.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,987. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $793.48 million, a PE ratio of 90.44 and a beta of 1.47. VSE has a 12 month low of $34.03 and a 12 month high of $65.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $57.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.05.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 25th. This is a boost from VSE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. VSE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.43%.

VSE Company Profile

VSE Corp. is a logistics and services company, which engages in the provision of engineering and technical support services. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal & Defense. The Aviation segment provides international parts supply and distribution, supply chain solutions, and component and engine accessory maintenance, repair and overhaul services supporting global aftermarket commercial and business, and general aviation customers.

Further Reading: Correction

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on VSE (VSEC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for VSE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VSE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.