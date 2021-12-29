$0.83 EPS Expected for Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM) will post earnings of $0.83 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Mercantile Bank’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.77 and the highest is $0.93. Mercantile Bank posted earnings of $0.93 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 10.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, January 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mercantile Bank will report full year earnings of $3.78 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.72 to $3.87. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.66 to $2.93. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Mercantile Bank.

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $46.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.13 million. Mercantile Bank had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 30.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Mercantile Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st.

In other news, Director Lonna Wiersma sold 2,500 shares of Mercantile Bank stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.88, for a total value of $92,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Mercantile Bank in the second quarter valued at $25,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Mercantile Bank during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mercantile Bank by 60.8% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mercantile Bank by 89.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 936 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Mercantile Bank by 103.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 2,242 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MBWM traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.40. 1,017 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,635. Mercantile Bank has a 1 year low of $26.50 and a 1 year high of $37.33. The stock has a market cap of $554.75 million, a P/E ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.95.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Mercantile Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.50%.

Mercantile Bank Company Profile

Mercantile Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan. It offers checking and savings accounts, credit and debit cards, mobile and Internet banking, business loans, mobile wallet, health savings account, and treasury management services. The company was founded on July 15, 1997 and is headquartered in Grand Rapids, MI.

