$0.91 Earnings Per Share Expected for Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) will report earnings of $0.91 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Sanmina’s earnings. Sanmina posted earnings of $1.02 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Sanmina will report full year earnings of $3.86 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.23 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Sanmina.

Get Sanmina alerts:

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The electronics maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.04). Sanmina had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 13.04%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SANM. Zacks Investment Research cut Sanmina from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Sanmina from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $46.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Sidoti started coverage on shares of Sanmina in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.20.

In other Sanmina news, SVP Brent Billinger sold 1,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.61, for a total transaction of $51,168.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SANM. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Sanmina by 70.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 781 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sanmina during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 140.5% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,667 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Sanmina in the 3rd quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sanmina in the second quarter valued at about $214,000. 95.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SANM traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $42.10. 9,503 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 334,871. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Sanmina has a 52 week low of $30.59 and a 52 week high of $43.63.

About Sanmina

Sanmina Corp. engages in the provision of integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics and after-market services. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Manufacturing Solutions (IMS) and Components, Products and Services (CPS). The IMS segment consists of printed circuit board assembly and test, final system assembly and test and direct-order-fulfillment.

Featured Article: Straddles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sanmina (SANM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sanmina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanmina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.