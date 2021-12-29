0Chain (ZCN) Price Hits $0.43 on Top Exchanges

0Chain (CURRENCY:ZCN) traded down 9.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. 0Chain has a market capitalization of $20.60 million and approximately $220,967.00 worth of 0Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 0Chain coin can now be bought for about $0.43 or 0.00000888 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, 0Chain has traded down 16.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WAX (WAXP) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000965 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded down 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 3,679.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.23 or 0.00040092 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

0Chain Coin Profile

ZCN is a coin. 0Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,400,982 coins. 0Chain’s official message board is medium.com/0chain . The official website for 0Chain is 0chain.net . 0Chain’s official Twitter account is @0costcloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for 0Chain is /r/0chain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “0chain is a free decentralized scalable cloud platform, that offers sub-second finality, and self-forking capability to support multiple chains specific to an application, vertical, or geo-location. It provides a zero-cost, fast finality, infinitely scalable blockchain for web and IoT applications. ZCN is an Ethereum-based token that powers 0chain platform. “

0Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 0Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

