$1.05 Earnings Per Share Expected for CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) will post earnings of $1.05 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for CRA International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.98 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.12. CRA International reported earnings per share of $0.95 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CRA International will report full year earnings of $5.40 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.32 to $5.48. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $5.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.78 to $5.26. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover CRA International.

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.37. CRA International had a return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 6.99%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered CRA International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

In other CRA International news, Director Robert W. Holthausen sold 7,258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.93, for a total value of $761,581.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in CRA International by 353.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 408 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in CRA International by 439.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in CRA International by 64,666.7% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,940 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in CRA International during the 2nd quarter worth $216,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in CRA International by 69.8% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.25% of the company’s stock.

CRA International stock opened at $94.50 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $98.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $701.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.58. CRA International has a twelve month low of $49.43 and a twelve month high of $116.71.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. This is an increase from CRA International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. CRA International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.03%.

About CRA International

CRA International, Inc is a consulting firm, which engages in provision of economic, financial and management consulting services. It offers consulting services through the litigation, regulatory, financial, and management consulting areas. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

