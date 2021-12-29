$1.28 EPS Expected for iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.28 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for iTeos Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.69 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.84. iTeos Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.43) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 397.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that iTeos Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of $2.10 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.53 to $2.59. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.19 to $5.14. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow iTeos Therapeutics.

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.95 by ($3.09). During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.48) EPS.

ITOS has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of iTeos Therapeutics from $37.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of iTeos Therapeutics from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of iTeos Therapeutics from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of iTeos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, iTeos Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.60.

Shares of NASDAQ ITOS traded down $1.71 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,319. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.03. iTeos Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $17.43 and a 1 year high of $48.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 158.93 and a beta of 1.55.

In other news, major shareholder Bioventures 2018 L.P. Mpm sold 20,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total transaction of $560,439.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ansbert Gadicke sold 60,808 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.29, for a total transaction of $2,206,722.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 414,420 shares of company stock worth $14,493,294. 3.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RTW Investments LP boosted its position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 2,353,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,531,000 after purchasing an additional 636,430 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,558,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,072,000 after purchasing an additional 41,498 shares in the last quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 1,303,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,185,000 after purchasing an additional 267,293 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 94.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 994,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,506,000 after buying an additional 483,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rubric Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $26,694,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.31% of the company’s stock.

About iTeos Therapeutics

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2a receptor that is an open-label Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

