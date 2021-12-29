$117.92 Million in Sales Expected for Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) to post sales of $117.92 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Bandwidth’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $115.70 million to $120.20 million. Bandwidth posted sales of $113.05 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bandwidth will report full year sales of $482.74 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $480.50 million to $485.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $563.37 million, with estimates ranging from $544.72 million to $582.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Bandwidth.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $130.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.08 million. Bandwidth had a positive return on equity of 3.11% and a negative net margin of 8.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on BAND shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Bandwidth from $180.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Bandwidth from $155.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Bandwidth from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays started coverage on Bandwidth in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on Bandwidth from $210.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bandwidth currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.52.

In other news, CEO David A. Morken sold 358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.89, for a total transaction of $31,106.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lukas M. Roush sold 584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.74, for a total value of $39,560.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,661 shares of company stock worth $133,324. Insiders own 5.59% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Bandwidth by 772.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Bandwidth in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Bandwidth by 179.6% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Bandwidth by 39.1% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in Bandwidth by 74.7% in the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. 93.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ BAND traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $70.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,917. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.37, a P/E/G ratio of 23.37 and a beta of 0.47. Bandwidth has a 52 week low of $62.07 and a 52 week high of $196.70.

Bandwidth Company Profile

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

